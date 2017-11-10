INBA Membership - Mapped

In one of our INBA workshops at the Fall Convention on Saturday, we learned how to create, save, and share maps using Google Maps.

Look for a much more detailed report on those workshops later this week. But, here's one small example of how you can use those tools in your reporting.

Below is an interactive map with the locations of our current professional and student members.

Thanks to Executive Secretary Rich Egger for providing an updated membership list for this article.

Is your station or university missing? Contact Brian Moline at bmoline@illinois.edu.

See a station that you think should be represented in INBA? Reach out to someone you know at that station and ask them to join us!