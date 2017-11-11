Back to Top

Webinar on LGBTQ Language

The words we use in our reporting matter. But words and terms change over time.  INBA is offering a webinar covering terms related to all things LGBTQ, on Friday, December 1 at 10am. Sarah Blazucki, the vice president for print and online with the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists, will answer questions.  Please contact INBA's Rachel Lippmann at lippmannr@umsl.edu to submit questions by November 17.  The webinar address will be posted here closer to the event date.

