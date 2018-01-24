Free Convention Fellowship

INBA is not only a great networking tool, it also provides advocacy and support for journalists in an ever-changing world.
WSIU Associate Director for News and Public Affairs
The Illinois News Broadcasters Association offers a Professional Fellowship to help a voting member attend one Convention each year. While financial need is a factor in this award, as long as you are a member in good standing, you are encouraged to apply. A panel of INBA Past Presidents will choose the winner.
DEADLINE FOR ENTRY: March 11, 2018 (Note: Spring 2018 Convention will be in East Peoria April 20-22)
Name: __________________________________
Station/Organization: __________________________________
Contact Information: __________________________________ __________________________________
E-mail/Phone: __________________________________
State your case! In an attachment (please limit it to one page), please tell us why you are the best candidate for the INBA Professional Fellowship. Please also include a statement of financial need.
Submit To: H Wayne Wilson at hwilson@mtco.com by midnight on March 11, 2018.