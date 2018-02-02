INBA Scholarship Application Open

Students who are interested in and demonstrate potential in broadcast news are encouraged to apply for up to four $1,500 scholarships offered through the Illinois News Broadcasters Association.

The scholarship or internship awards will be based upon the applications and personal interviews with students who are enrolled full-time in post-secondary programs. Interest and demonstrated potential in broadcast news is important, as is financial need and academic performance.

You must be an INBA member to apply; students can join right here on this website. Student dues are $20.

Postmark or email deadline for applications is March 5, 2018. Email applications to INBAawards@gmail.com or mail to: Aaron Eades, INBA Honors & Awards, 509 South Neil Street, Champaign, IL 61820.

Finalists must be interviewed the evening of April 20th at the Spring 2017 INBA Convention at Stoney Creek Inn in East Peoria, Illinois . Winners will remain at the convention as the guests of INBA for the remainder of the weekend. Semi-finalists are encouraged to stay for the convention but it will be at their own expense.

FOR QUESTIONS: contact eadesad@gmail.com