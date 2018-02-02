Student Awards Competition Seeks Entries

This year we are making the submission process for the SINBA Awards easier than ever! We are moving from a very analog submission process to a digital submission process.

This year’s awards will be submitted almost exclusively through Google Forms. It is a one-stop shop for submitting student awards, making it easier on all of the students and faculty who have produced great journalism over the last year.

This will also be easier on the judges, so it is a win-win.

Request for submissions will be going out very soon and the winners will be announced at our annual spring convention, which will be held April 20-22 in East Peoria.

Good luck to all of the students and faculty submitting this year!