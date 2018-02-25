Spring Convention Registration is OPEN

INBA is not only a great networking tool, it also provides advocacy and support for journalists in an ever-changing world.
WSIU Associate Director for News and Public Affairs
You can now register for the Spring INBA Convention, by going to this link:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inba-spring-convention-tickets-43056587412
The convention will feature hands-on sessions on data journalism and a keynote address from RTDNA Executive Director Dan Shelley.
It will be at the Stoney Creek Inn in East Peoria, from Friday, April 20 through Sunday, April 22.