Spring Convention Registration is OPEN

You can now register for the Spring INBA Convention, by going to this link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inba-spring-convention-tickets-43056587412

The convention will feature hands-on sessions on data journalism and a keynote address from RTDNA Executive Director Dan Shelley.

It will be at the Stoney Creek Inn in East Peoria, from Friday, April 20 through Sunday, April 22.