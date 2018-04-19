General Meeting Agenda and Past Minutes

The agenda for the Spring 2018 General Meeting is attached.

Illinois News Broadcasters Association

Spring ’18 General Membership Meeting Agenda

April 21, 2018 East Peoria, Illinois

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. MINUTES

A. Fall 17 General Membership Meeting Minutes

III. OFFICER REPORTS

A. President-Laura Trendle Polus

B. Vice President-Nora Baldner

1. Spring 2018 (Peoria)

2. Fall 2018 (Springfield)

3. Spring 2019 (Normal)

4. Future Convention Sites

C. Treasurer- Tanya Koonce Williams

D. Executive Secretary- Rich Egger

E. Recording Secretary- Jasmine Crighton

F. Immediate Past President- Sue Stephens

**Motion to accept Officer Reports**

IV. INBA FOUNDATION REPORT

A. Scholarship Auction

**Motion to receive and file**

V. COMMITTEE REPORTS

A. Standing Committees

1. Cams/Mics- Jim Grimes

2. FOIA/OMA- Bob Roberts

3. Legislation- Jeff Burnett

4. Honors and Awards – Aaron Eades

5. SINBA Awards – Jennifer Nagle/Josh Morgan

6. Membership/Outreach/Benefits - H. Wayne Wilson

7. INBA Mentoring/Tape Critiques – Rachel Lippmann

8. Professional Development- Rachel Lippmann

9. Nominations/Elections-Steve Suess

10. INBA Archives- H Wayne Wilson

11. INBA Website and Social Media- Laura Trendle Polus/Brian Moline

**Motion to accept Committee Reports**

VI. OLD BUSINESS

A. Committee Restructuring

VII. NEW BUSINESS

A. Executive Board Function

B. IBA Event in June

Also, the minutes from the Fall 2017 General Meeting are attached. If you are a voting member, and will be attending the Spring 2018 General Meeting during lunch this Saturday, you will be asked to approve these. Please take a few minutes to look them over.