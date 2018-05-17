Learn From Al Tompkins

The Poynter Institute's Al Tompkins will conduct workshops open to INBA members, on Wednesday, June 6, in Normal. The Illinois Broadcasters Association is offering the opportunity, which will include sessions on Writing, Fake News and What Every Journalist Should Know About Guns and Ammo. Also, INBA Attorney Don Craven will do a session on Freedom of Information and Cameras in the Courtroom. Registration for the event at the Uptown Marriott hotel is now open at: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ef9oc94i90...