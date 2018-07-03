And yet, they published

Journalists at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland prepared a paper to be published Friday morning, just as they always do, despite having lived through a mass shooting hours before. Five staffmembers are dead. They are remembered in the Friday paper, along with this article, that gives a chilling first-person account.

http://www.capitalgazette.com/bs-md-capital-staff-20180628-story.html

INBA President Laura Trendle Polus posted a statement on Facebook Thursday night about the Capital Gazette newsroom's decision to publish: "They are what is right about journalism, and we are proud and grateful." She also urged INBA members and all journalists to support this newsroom in any way they can. One suggestion, from former INBA President Steve Scott, is to buy a digital subscription to the Capital Gazette. http://ad.capitalgazette.com/land-subscribe-evergreen/?int=nav2 Purchasing any newspaper, or making a donation to any entity that supports journalism and journalism education would also be a fitting tribute.