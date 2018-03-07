Back to Top

Three Ideas To Try This Week: Immersive Projects, Evergreen Mining And ICYMI Newsletters

Submitted by Brian.moline on Tue, 07/03/2018 - 12:50

By Ren LaForme, Digital Tools Reporter, Poynter.org

This week we celebrate Independence Day in the United States, mostly by donning American flag clothing, horking down hot dogs and comforting our pets as the fireworks pop.

Because the holiday lands exactly in the middle of the week this year, I’m expecting news to be slow on the other weekdays and setting aside some time for long-term planning. Maybe you are, too. In that case, here are three ideas to consider.

Click here to read the entire article: https://www.poynter.org/news/three-ideas-try-week-immersive-projects-eve...

Tags: 
ren laforme
poynter institute
tools for journalism
© 2010-2018 Illinois News Broadcasters Association | inba.net
Design by Matt Swaney | All rights reserved.