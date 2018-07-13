Summer Board Meeting Recap

The Board of Directors of the INBA met on Saturday, July 14 at Illinois State University in Normal.

Highlights included a proposal to revise the organization’s by-laws, to officially create an Executive Committee. This group would have the power to act on the full board’s behalf for decisions that must be made quickly and without financial expenditure. An example would be signing on to an amicus brief in a legal matter regarding a journalism case. The revision will go before the General Membership during the General Business Meeting on September 15 in Springfield.

The Board also heard reports on the planning for the Fall Convention in Springfield. Efforts are still underway to get the candidates for Illinois Governor to appear. Sessions are in the works on the election, the Illinois Bicentennial, state health issues and the status of Cameras/Microphones in Illinois Courts. Registration should open August 1 and will close on September 10, so that catering deadlines can be met. The deadline for the convention rate on hotel rooms will be August 31.

Nominations for the Illinoisan of the Year Award are being sought. Past Presidents vote on this, with the award to be presented during the Fall Convention.

Five new members were approved, representing radio stations in Chicago, Sandwich and Vandalia, a community college and a university.

Five members have been recruited to the Website and Social Media Committee, chaired by Brian Moline. They are working to develop a strategy and workflow for future communications.

The board approved allowing Vice President Nora Baldner to purchase a promotional banner for the organization, to replace one that has been used since 2003.

The board also approved allowing Treasurer Tanya Koonce to purchase/subscribe to accounting software to handle the organization’s accounts.