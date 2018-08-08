Register For INBA's Fall Convention

This fall's INBA Convention returns to Springfield September 14-16, which is fitting for the state's bicentennial.

Join us for sessions on Funding the 2018 Gubernatorial Race, The Future of High Speed Rail, Cannabinoids and Public Safety, Cameras in the Courtroom, and Illinois Bicentennial.

The registration deadline of Sunday September 9 will be here before you know it, so don't delay. Get your tickets at the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inba-fall-convention-2018-tickets-47821796280

Our convention will be at the Wyndham Springfield City Centre. Secure your INBA room rate of just $98 per night by reserving your room by Friday August 31 at the link below:

https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/groups/hr/inba-fall-convention

Register today, and we'll see you in Springfield!