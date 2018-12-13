Spring 2019 Convention

Mark your calendars for INBA Spring Convention April 12-14 in Bloomington/Normal. We will be at the Marriott in downtown Normal.

To get the INBA group rate of $119 per room, call 1-888-236-2427 before March 22, and ask for the INBA block.

Photo Courtesy of Boyd Huppert

Tell your newsrooms, and reach out to former journalists now working in health care or business who continue to use their skills to tell the stories of their new occupations. Storytelling skills are transferable to many other types of marketing, public relations and nonprofit jobs. We hope to attract a large number of attendees so register early!

Registration is open at the Eventbrite link here . See more information on the flier below.

We hope to see you in Normal in April!