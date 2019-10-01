Meet a Member: Hannah Zettl

Meet Hannah Zettl . She’s the latest INBA member featured in our ‘Meet a Member’ series to start off the new year. Zettl is a graduate of Illinois State University, and recently started a job at KOLR-TV in Springfield Missouri .

Why did you decide to join INBA as a student?

I decided to join INBA to meet and network with storytellers and journalists across the state. I attended four conventions and served as treasurer then president of the Illinois State chapter of INBA.

What makes you want to pursue broadcast journalism as a career?

Broadcast journalism is a great career path for me because I get bored when things are routine— and in journalism every day is a brand new adventure. I have met so many amazing people that I otherwise wouldn’t have met, and this industry allows those unique stories to be told.

What have been the benefits of joining INBA for you personally?

I have found that joining INBA has greatly benefited me and helped me develop as a journalist. Convention workshops have taught me how to cover everything from protests to disease outbreaks. I have met dozens of talented people through INBA, and had a ton of fun along the way.

If you could give one piece of advice to younger students wanting to pursue broadcast journalism, what would it be?

I would tell young journalists to never miss a learning opportunity. Say yes to cool offers, get involved with student media, diversify your talents. The best thing I ever did in school was getting involved with INBA, TV10, the radio, and newspaper. Between those experiences and a couple of internships, my resume was in good standing by the time graduation came around.

Is there any one person in the INBA who has inspired you in your career? If so, explain how.