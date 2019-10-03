Governor J.B. Pritzker To Keynote INBA Spring Convention

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will deliver the keynote speech at the Spring 2019 INBA Conference on Saturday April 13 at the Marriott in downtown Normal.

The governor will share his thoughts on his first few months in office, as he and the General Assembly negotiate on a budget for the first time.

Illinois Governor-elect J.B. Pritzker meets with President Donald Trump and other cabinet officials at The White House on December 13,2018.

(Photo courtesy of The White House)

In addition to the governor's keynote speech Saturday night, Boyd Huppert of KARE-TV in Minneapolis will be leading a storytelling workshop during the convention on Saturday, so you don't want to miss this event!