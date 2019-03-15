INBA Professional Stipend Available For Spring Convention

One INBA member will attend the INBA Spring convention for five percent of the full price. Simply write a short description of why convention attendance will benefit you and state your financial need. Then send it to INBA Resource Manager H Wayne Wilson at hwilson@mtco.com.

Make sure you can attend April 12 through 14 at the Marriott Hotel, 201 Broadway, Normal. Through a contribution from the INBA Foundation, the INBA will cover $350 of your hotel and registration costs. You’ll hear from keynote speaker Governor J.B. Pritzker and improve your storytelling ability at an all day workshop with Boyd Huppert. It’s a worthwhile weekend, so take five minutes and apply now.