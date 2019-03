2018 SINBA Award Finalists Announced

Below are the finalists for this year's Student Illinois News Broadcasters Association awards, to be presented at the INBA Spring 2019 Convention in Normal on Saturday April 13.

Finalists in each category are listed in alphabetical order. Thank you to all who entered, and congratulations to all of our finalists!

Television Categories

T1 - OUTSTANDING HARD TELEVISION PROGRAM

Devin Brooks, Western Illinois University

Julie Martin, Illinois State University

T2 - OUTSTANDING SOFT TELEVISION PROGRAM

Marcellus Angel, Western Illinois University

Stephen Cohn, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

T3 - OUTSTANDING SPORTS TELEVISION PROGRAM

Eddie Garcia, Northern Illinois University

TV-10 SportsZone Crew, ISU

T4 - OUTSTANDING TELEVISION NEWSCAST

QUTV, Quincy University

WEIU-TV Newswatch, Eastern Illinois University

T5 - OUTSTANDING TELEVISION NEWS REPORTING

Ashley Antonini, Illinois State University

Devin Brooks, Western Illinois University

T6 - OUTSTANDING TELEVISION SPORTS REPORTING

Devin Christmon, Western Illinois University

Eddie Garcia, Northern Illinois University

T7 - OUTSTANDING VIDEOGRAPHY

Anisa Selenica, College of DuPage

Manny Lopez, College of DuPage

Radio Categories

R1 - OUTSTANDING HARD RADIO PROGRAM

No submissions in this category

R2 - OUTSTANDING SOFT RADIO PROGRAM

Hector Carrion & Andy Olson, Illinois State University

Kyle O’Reilly, Western Illinois University

R3 - OUTSTANDING RADIO NEWSCAST

No submissions in this category

R4 - OUTSTANDING RADIO NEWS REPORTING

Ashley Antonini, Illinois State University

Emily Stieren, Western Illinois University

R5 - OUTSTANDING RADIO SPORTS REPORTING

Devin Christmon, Western Illinois University

MaKenzie Yearby, Western Illinois University

R6 - OUTSTANDING RADIO SPORTS PLAY-BY-PLAY

Andy Olson, Illinois State University

Isaac Missel, Illinois State University

R7 - OUTSTANDING USE OF SOUND