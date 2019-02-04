Ryan Denham Joins INBA Board Of Directors

The Illinois News Broadcasters Association is pleased to announce that Ryan Denham of WGLT-FM in Normal has joined its board of directors.

Denham started his career as a copy editor at The Pantagraph in 2006, and later served as a reporter covering business and city government.

He joined WGLT full-time in 2017 as Digital Content Director. Denham splits his time between digital strategy and reporting for WGLT.

Denham is a Chicago native who now lives in Normal with his wife, Theresa, two young children Alice and Paul, and two very furry dogs.

He replaces Tri State Public Radio reporter Jason Parrott on the INBA board. Parrott resigned his seat in March after several years of dedicated service. Thank you, Jason!