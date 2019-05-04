INBA Podcast: Bob Roberts

Bob Roberts is retiring from WBBM Newsradio in Chicago to move down south, where he will probably continue as a freelance reporter and journalist. He talks about his long news career reporting in major markets at radio stations WINS, WMET, WDHF, WYEN, WBBM, and WMAQ in New York and Chicago, and for City News Bureau. He's also been very active in the INBA as the FOIA/OMA Chair and coordinating the JobFile.

Bob is interviewed by Margaret Larkin. Margaret is currently a producer at WBBM Radio in Chicago, and has also worked at WGN. She has been producing the Radiogirl Podcast for several years. This is the second episode she has produced for INBA. Please take a listen, and let us know if there are any other INBA members you'd like her to interview. Thanks!

Listen to the podcast and subscribe on the INBA Soundcloud page.

Bob Roberts at the INBA Fall 2018 Convention in Springfield.

(Photo by Lee Millner)