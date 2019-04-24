Illinois Broadcasters Take Home 14 Regional Murrow Awards

In one of the industry’s biggest awards competitions, broadcasters from across Illinois took home an impressive 14 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

A record 4,600 entries were submitted for consideration this year from radio and television broadcasters from across the nation and Canada. Of those submissions, a total of 723 Regional Murrow Awards were awarded Tuesday by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Among those winners, were broadcasters from across the state of Illinois, as stations, both small and large, took home numerous honors. Illinois stations compete in Region 7, which includes stations from Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.

Winners from these categories will advance to the national competition, which will be announced sometime in June.

Here’s a rundown of awards won by radio and television broadcasters from here in Illinois. There were also a number of other broadcasters from different states who serve viewers in Illinois who took home awards. The below list is just of the broadcasters stationed in the state.

Large Market Radio

Overall Excellence

WBBM-AM/FM

Chicago, IL

Breaking News Coverage

“No Mercy”

WBBM-AM/FM

Chicago, IL

Excellence in Writing

“Death in Illinois Prisons: He Didn’t Have a Death Sentence, but That’s What He Got”

WBEZ-FM

Chicago, IL

News Series

“An American Suburb, 2018”

WBEZ-FM and the Better Government Association

Chicago, IL

Newscast

“4 p.m. Newscast, Oct. 5, 2018”

WBBM-AM/FM

Chicago, IL

Small Market Radio

Excellence in Sound

“The Blind Swine”

Tri States Public Radio

Macomb, IL

Large Market Television

Excellence in Writing

“Edwards’ Writing Composite”

WBBM-TV

Chicago, IL

Investigative Reporting

“You, Too: The Public Cost of Sexual Harassment”

WMAQ-TV, WSNS-TV and the Better Government Association

Chicago, IL

Multimedia

“Survivors Project”

WMAQ-TV

Chicago, IL

Small Market Television

Overall Excellence

WREX-TV

Rockford, IL

Breaking News Coverage

“Officer Shoots and Kills Suspect”

WGEM-TV

Quincy, IL

Continuing Coverage

“Out of the Darkness: Shining a Light on Domestic Violence”

WREX-TV

Rockford, IL

Excellence in Social Media

“Normal West JV basketball team survives major bus crash”

Heart of Illinois ABC

East Peoria, IL

News Series

“Out of the Darkness: Shining a Light on Domestic Violence”

WREX-TV

Rockford, IL

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!