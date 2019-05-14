INBA Podcast: Edwin Eisendrath

In Margaret Larkin's latest episode of the INBA podcast, she talks to Edwin Eisendrath about his long career in Chicago.Eisendrath was the CEO of the Chicago Sun-Times, an alderman in Lincoln Park, a regional director for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a public school teacher, and has worked in consulting. He is also the 2018 Illinoisan of the Year, nominated and voted on by past INBA presidents. Larkin interviewed Eiesendrath at the Gallery Cafe in Wicker Park, where he's lived for several years. He talks about what makes Chicago a great city, including why he thinks young professionals want to come live and work there. Check out the podcast on SoundCloud: click here.