UPDATE: The next meeting of the INBA Board of Directors will be Saturday June 29 at Fell Hall on the Illinois State University campus in Normal, beginning at 10:00am. It had previously been scheduled to start at 10:30am.

All voting members are welcome to attend INBA board meetings.

Discussion will include preparations for the Fall 2019 INBA Convention in Urbana.

If you cannot attend, but have an item for the board to discuss, please email INBA President Josh Morgan at jmorgan@wrex.com.