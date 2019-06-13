INBA Seeks Recording Secretary

INBA is looking for someone to become our Recording Secretary, since Jasmine Crighton has tendered her resignation, effective July 1.

According to the by-laws, the board has the authority to appoint someone to serve until the next election, which will be September 28.

Recording Secretary duties are to take minutes at both Board Meetings and General Membership Meetings, and to produce the online newsletter, the TuneIn.

If you have been looking to get more involved, if you are organized, and if your fingers move quickly on a keyboard, this could be a good fit for you. (and, you could try it out for a couple months, before deciding if you wanted to run in September.)

If you're interested, please contact Nominations and Elections Chair Laura Trendle Polus (lmtrend@ilstu.edu), or President Josh Morgan (jmorgan@wrex.com).