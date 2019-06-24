Andrea Darlas To Keynote Fall Convention

INBA is excited to announce that longtime WGN reporter and anchor Andrea Darlas will be the keynote speaker at the Fall 2019 Convention in Urbana.

Andrea Darlas is an award-winning radio and television news anchor/reporter and talk show host based in Chicago. She’s currently the Senior Director of Constituent Engagement for University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, based at the Illini Center in Chicago.

Having spent nearly 30 years in the Chicago media, Darlas was a news anchor and reporter at WGN Radio for more than twenty years and was a news and features reporter for WGN-TV for almost a decade. She currently still hosts her weekly talk show, “Andrea & the Reporters” on WGN Radio. Andrea is a also a reporter/correspondent for the national syndicated home improvement show “House Smarts” break features on WGN-TV, and a contributor to the nationally-syndicated TV show “House Smarts.”

During her 22-year tenure at WGN, Andrea won more than 25 awards from the Illinois Associated Press and the Illinois Broadcasters’ Association for anchoring, reporting, breaking news coverage and investigative series reports. Andrea has six IBA Silver Dome Awards for “Best Newscast”, two prestigious Peter Lisagor Awards – one for TV and one for radio- and recently won the IBA Silver Dome award for “Best Reporter” for 2017 and 2018. A two-time Emmy award nominee, Andrea has also won two Edward R. Murrow Awards for journalism excellence and a top national award from the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology for her ground breaking series on food allergies.

Andrea has a ‘BS in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Illinois and currently works with the Chancellor, the office of advancement for global and economic development, and the office of public affairs to serve as a media liaison, promoting and advancing the U of I, throughout the Chicago metropolitan area. Andrea has served on the U of I’s College of Media’s National Alumni Board, the University’s Alumni Association and the Campus Alumni Advisory Boards. She is an honorary member of the Board of Directors for the Crisis Center for South Suburbia and is actively involved with the Special Olympics.

The Fall 2019 Convention will be held at Eastland Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Urbana September 27-29. Save the date, and look for information on tickets, registration, and the schedule of events soon.