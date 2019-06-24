INBA Podcast: Molly Jirasek

In this latest INBA Podcast, Margaret Larkin sits down with Peoria Assistant News Director, Molly Jirasek. Jirasek has been AND at Heart of Illinois ABC for about two years. She comes from a reporting and producing background in her hometown, of South Bend, Indiana and is a graduate of Indiana University, Bloomington. Also, Jirasek recently took over as chair of INBA's FOIA/OMA committee this spring.

In this podcast, Larkin asks Jirasek about the changing media landscape, and what it's like to work in a duopoly. Jirasek also talks about where her passion for journalism began, and her thoughts on the core mission of journalism.

Click here to listen to the podcast on Sound Cloud.