INBA Podcast: Students You Should Know

Here is an INBA Podcast for students considering a career in broadcast journalism. In this podcast, Margaret Larkin sits down with Marcellus Angel and .

Angel is a student at Western Illinois University. He in pursuing directing, producing, voicing, and acting in film and TV, including cartoons, comedy, and horror. He is an Executive Producer at News3 WIU-TV and a Tri-States Public Radio Reporter. He talks about the diversity of the Quad Cities and why it's a great area to live in.

Palakaitis is a student at Illinois State University who plans to go into the communication profession. She talks about her experience covering her first homicide as a student for TV 10 News.

They were interviewed at the INBA convention in Normal, Illinois in spring, 2019.

Check out the podcast on SoundCloud by clicking here.