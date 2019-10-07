Register Now For Fall 2019 Convention

Get your tickets now for the INBA's Fall 2019 Convention in Urbana, September 27-29!

We'll be back at Eastland Suites Hotel & Conference Center, the site of the Spring 2017 Convention.

Longtime WGN Reporter and Anchor Andrea Darlas will be our keynote speaker at the Saturday night banquet. Andrea recently joined the University of Illinois as Senior Director of Constituent Engagement for University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, based at the Illini Center in Chicago.

We also have some great sessions planned on solutions journalism, cannabis legalization, reporter secrets to a great story, and more. Plus Gary Wordlaw, Vice President of News and Programming for the new Black News Channel, will speak during lunch on Saturday.

Get your tickets today through Eventbrite at this link. You'll also find hotel rates and contact information.

We'll see you in Urbana this September 27-29!