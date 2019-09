In Margaret Larkin's latest edition of our INBA podcast, she sits down with Lisa Fielding in her newsroom. Fielding is an anchor and reporter at WBBM Newsradio in Chicago. She has won numerous awards, including Associated Press awards presented at the INBA.In this podcast, Fielding talks about why she got into journalism, the difference between working in TV and radio, and advice for getting work in TV or radio. To listen to the interview, click this link.