Fall 2019 Convention Schedule

Submitted by Brian.moline on Thu, 09/26/2019 - 13:02

Here's the schedule of events for the Fall Convention at Eastland Suites in Urbana.

Friday September 27

1:00pm INBA Board Meeting - Cunningham Room

4:00-7:00pm Registration - Lobby

6:00-8:00pm Welcome Reception - Snyder Room

Saturday September 28

9:25am - Past President's Welcome (Laura Trendle-Polus) - Ballroom

9:30-11:30am - Solutions Journalism Workshop (Michael Davis) - Ballroom

12:00-1:30pm - Lunch (Gary Wordlaw-Black News Channel) - Ballroom

1:45-2:55pm - INBA Business Meeting/Elections - Ballroom

1:45-2:55pm - Student Critiques (Rachel Lippman) - Snyder Room

3:00 - 4:30pm - Cannibus Legalization Panel (Brian Moline) - Ballroom

4:30-5:30pm - Breakout meetings (INBA Foundation - Ballroom, IPR - Snyder Room, AP - Illini Room)

6:15-7:15pm - Cocktail Hour - Ballroom

7:15pm - Dinner (Andrea Darlas, Keynote Speaker) - Ballroom

10:00-Midnight - Past President's Reception - Illini Room

Sunday September 29

9:00-10:15am - Reporter Behind the Scenes (Christine Herman) - Ballroom

10:15-10:30am - Illinoisan of the Year (Laura Trendle-Polus) - Ballroom

10:30-11:00am - Brunch and Closing Resolution (Colleen Reynolds) - Ballroom

11:00am - Adjourn

