Here's the schedule of events for the Fall Convention at Eastland Suites in Urbana.
Fall 2019 Convention Schedule
Friday September 27
1:00pm INBA Board Meeting - Cunningham Room
4:00-7:00pm Registration - Lobby
6:00-8:00pm Welcome Reception - Snyder Room
Saturday September 28
9:25am - Past President's Welcome (Laura Trendle-Polus) - Ballroom
9:30-11:30am - Solutions Journalism Workshop (Michael Davis) - Ballroom
12:00-1:30pm - Lunch (Gary Wordlaw-Black News Channel) - Ballroom
1:45-2:55pm - INBA Business Meeting/Elections - Ballroom
1:45-2:55pm - Student Critiques (Rachel Lippman) - Snyder Room
3:00 - 4:30pm - Cannibus Legalization Panel (Brian Moline) - Ballroom
4:30-5:30pm - Breakout meetings (INBA Foundation - Ballroom, IPR - Snyder Room, AP - Illini Room)
6:15-7:15pm - Cocktail Hour - Ballroom
7:15pm - Dinner (Andrea Darlas, Keynote Speaker) - Ballroom
10:00-Midnight - Past President's Reception - Illini Room
Sunday September 29
9:00-10:15am - Reporter Behind the Scenes (Christine Herman) - Ballroom
10:15-10:30am - Illinoisan of the Year (Laura Trendle-Polus) - Ballroom
10:30-11:00am - Brunch and Closing Resolution (Colleen Reynolds) - Ballroom
11:00am - Adjourn