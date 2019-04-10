INBA Officer And Board Elections

Here are the results of officer and board elections held at the Fall Convention in Urbana on Saturday September 28. All officers are elected to one-year terms. Board members are elected to two-year terms, unless they are completing someone else's term.

President: Josh Morgan was re-elected for a second term without opposition.

Vice-President: Nora Baldner did not run for re-election. Brian Moline was elected without opposition.

Recording Secretary: Rachel Lippman was elected to her first full term, after replacing Jasmine Crighton earlier this year. Jasmine moved out of state to take a position at Bowling Green State University in Ohio.

Executive Secretary: Rich Egger was re-elected without opposition.

Treasurer: Tanya Koonce-Williams was re-elected without opposition.

Board of Directors: There were four two-year positions up for election because of expiring terms, plus two additional one-year terms because Rachel Lippman and Brian Moline moved into officer positions. Seven people ran for the six positions. Members elected Rick Koshko and Margaret Larkin to one-year terms. They elected Ryan Denham, Sam Dunklau, Mike Miletich, and Dana Vollmer to two-year terms.

Thanks to everyone for their current and past service to INBA!

INBA Board members, from left, Margaret Larkin, Rick Koshko, Mike Miletich, Dana Vollmer, and Sam Dunklau

(photo credit: Lee Milner)