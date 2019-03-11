INBA Podcast: Jordan Bernfield

Jordan Bernfield does news and sports at WGN Radio in Chicago, in addition to doing sports for ESPN and BTN.

Jordan Bernfield (right) and Kevin Lehman prepare for a college basketball broadcast on ESPN3. (Courtesy of Jordan Bernfield)

He gives advice for getting work, especially in a big market, and talks about dealing with competition, what it’s like to do sports and news, his writing, reporting, and anchoring the news, the importance of digital, why it’s important to have different skills and to be versatile, how doing TV and radio are different, and more.

Jordan was interviewed by Margaret Larkin in the studio at WGN.

