Winter Board Meeting January 11 In Normal

The bylaws of the Illinois News Broadcasters Association call for quarterly meetings of the board. And because we're a journalism organization, we're all about transparency.

So join us Saturday, January 11, 2020 for our winter board meeting. It will take place at Fell Hall, on the campus of Illinois State University, starting at 10:30 a.m. We invite you in to see "how the sausage is made."

Fell Hall is located at 304 S. University Street in Normal. Parking is available at the West Beaufort Street garage.