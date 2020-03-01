Winter Board Meeting January 11 In Normal

Submitted by Brian.moline on Fri, 01/03/2020 - 10:44
The bylaws of the Illinois News Broadcasters Association call for quarterly meetings of the board. And because we're a journalism organization, we're all about transparency.
So join us Saturday, January 11, 2020 for our winter board meeting. It will take place at Fell Hall, on the campus of Illinois State University, starting at 10:30 a.m. We invite you in to see "how the sausage is made."
Fell Hall is located at 304 S. University Street in Normal. Parking is available at the West Beaufort Street garage.
We're likely to discuss several important items at this meeting, including the best ways to market INBA, and possible changes to the structure of conventions. If you can't make the meeting, we welcome your comments and suggestions. Send them to me at jmorgan@wrex.com, or our recording secretary Rachel Lippmann at rlippmann@stlpublicradio.org.