INBA Podcast: Andrea Darlas

Andrea Darlas has reported and anchored news for radio and TV for several years, and spent most of her career at WGN Radio in Chicago. She is the Senior Director of Constituent Engagement for University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and was the keynote speaker at the INBA fall convention. She was interviewed by Margaret Larkin at the Illini Center in downtown Chicago.

Andrea Darlas speaks at the Fall 2019 INBA Convention in Urbana on September 28.

Photo credit: Lee Milner