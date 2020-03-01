INBA Podcast: Abdul Hakim Shabazz

Abdul Hakim Shabazz does a lot in media: he is on the air at WIBC radio and WRTV-TV in Indianapolis, Indiana, WVON radio in Chicago, and is also the editor and publisher of IndyPolitics.Org. He hosted a morning radio talk show in Springfield, Illinois and has covered state politics in Indiana and Illinois. He is an attorney and also got a Master’s Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois at Springfield. Abdul was interviewed by Margaret Larkin at the INBA fall convention in Urbana.

Listen to Margaret's interview with Abdul here. Find other episodes and subcribe to the INBA Podcast here.

Abdul Hakim Shabazz (right) with fellow members at the INBA Fall 2019 Convention in Urbana on September 28.

Photo credit: Lee Millner