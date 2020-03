Rob Hart is a reporter and anchor at WBBM Newsradio in Chicago, and previously was on the air at WGN Radio, WLUP The Loop, and WTMJ in Milwaukee. He talks about how to tell a compelling story, what makes a good radio guest, what he thinks of journalism, advice for getting into the media, and more. Rob was interviewed by Margaret Larkin at the WBBM studios in downtown Chicago.

Rob Hart in the WBBM Studio.

Listen to the interview here, and subscribe to the INBA Podcast on Soundcloud.

Find previous episodes of the INBA Podcast here.