Illinois Stations Take Home 25 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced its annual Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winners Tuesday morning, and stations across Illinois took home several honors.

Illinois competes in Region 7, made up of radio and television stations in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. The awards are broken up in to “Large Market” and “Small Market.”

Broadcasters from across the state took home a total of 25 Regional Murrows, with two stations, WBBM-AM in Chicago and WREX-TV in Rockford, winning the top honor of Overall Excellence.

The Edward R. Murrow Awards recognize outstanding achievement in electronic journalism are among the most respected journalism honors in the world.

All 25 awards will now advance to the national competition. Winners from that competition will be announced in June.

Here’s a breakdown of the awards won by stations in Illinois: