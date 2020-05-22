Back to Top

Illinois Stations Take Home 25 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Submitted by Brian.moline on Fri, 05/22/2020 - 12:45

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced its annual Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winners Tuesday morning, and stations across Illinois took home several honors.

Illinois competes in Region 7, made up of radio and television stations in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.  The awards are broken up in to “Large Market” and “Small Market.”

Broadcasters from across the state took home a total of 25 Regional Murrows, with two stations, WBBM-AM in Chicago and WREX-TV in Rockford, winning the top honor of Overall Excellence.

The Edward R. Murrow Awards recognize outstanding achievement in electronic journalism are among the most respected journalism honors in the world.

All 25 awards will now advance to the national competition.  Winners from that competition will be announced in June.

Here’s a breakdown of the awards won by stations in Illinois:

Large Market Radio

Overall Excellence
WBBM Newsradio
Chicago, IL
 

Breaking News Coverage
Chicago Teachers Strike
WBBM Newsradio
Chicago, IL
 

Continuing Coverage
Matamoros
WBEZ Chicago Public Media
Chicago, IL
 

Excellence in Innovation
Chicago's Towing Program is Broken
WBEZ Chicago Public Media
Chicago, IL
 

Excellence in Sound
Mexican Street Food In Pilsen Now Includes Sweet Potatoes
WBEZ Chicago Public Media
Chicago, IL
 

Excellence in Writing
After Decades-Long Immigration Fight, A Chicago-Area Family Says Goodbye to Its Matriarch
WBEZ Chicago Public Media
Chicago, IL
 

Investigative Reporting
The Bad Bet
WBEZ Chicago Public Media and ProPublica Illinois
Chicago, IL
 

Newscast
WBBM Newscast July 16, 2019
WBBM Newsradio
Chicago, IL
 

Large Market Television

Excellence in Innovation
[un]warranted
WBBM-TV
Chicago, IL
 

Excellence in Writing
Edwards' Writing Composite
WBBM-TV
Chicago, IL
 

Feature Reporting
The Scar Spangled Banner
WGN-TV
Chicago, IL
 

Hard News
Wiser Than Their Years In Some of the Most Dangerous Ways
WBBM-TV
Chicago, IL
 

Investigative Reporting
Wrong Raids
WBBM-TV
Chicago, IL
 

News Documentary
[un]warranted
WBBM-TV
Chicago, IL
 

Newscast
CBS 2 News At 5
WBBM-TV
Chicago, IL
 

Small Market Radio
 

Hard News
Failing Rica: B-N Girl's Death Exposes Holes In State Child Protection System
WGLT Public Radio
Normal, IL
 

Investigative Reporting
Unit 5 HR Director Faced Harassment Allegations Before Resignation
WGLT Public Radio
Normal, IL
 

News Series
Educating the Imprisoned
WILL/Illinois Public Media
Urbana, IL
 

Newscast
606 News
WGLT Public Radio
Normal, IL
 

Excellence in Sound
Jingle All the Way
Tri States Public Radio
Macomb, IL

Small Market Television

Overall Excellence
WREX-TV
Rockford, IL
 

Excellence in Video
Rockford in Color
WREX-TV
Rockford, IL

 

Hard News
The Adjustment Argument: Did a chiropractic adjustment cause a woman's stroke?
WEEK-TV
East Peoria, IL 
 

News Documentary
Project Illinois: Justice For Ta'naja Special
WICS-TV
Springfield, IL
 

News Series
Lives on the Line
WREX-TV
Rockford, IL
Tags: 
murrow awards
edward r. murrow
© 2010-2019 Illinois News Broadcasters Association | inba.net
Site by Matt Swaney | All rights reserved.