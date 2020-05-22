Illinois Stations Take Home 25 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

|
Large Market Radio
Overall Excellence
WBBM Newsradio
Chicago, IL
Breaking News Coverage
Chicago Teachers Strike
WBBM Newsradio
Chicago, IL
Continuing Coverage
Matamoros
WBEZ Chicago Public Media
Chicago, IL
Excellence in Innovation
Chicago's Towing Program is Broken
WBEZ Chicago Public Media
Chicago, IL
Excellence in Sound
Mexican Street Food In Pilsen Now Includes Sweet Potatoes
WBEZ Chicago Public Media
Chicago, IL
Excellence in Writing
After Decades-Long Immigration Fight, A Chicago-Area Family Says Goodbye to Its Matriarch
WBEZ Chicago Public Media
Chicago, IL
Investigative Reporting
The Bad Bet
WBEZ Chicago Public Media and ProPublica Illinois
Chicago, IL
Newscast
WBBM Newscast July 16, 2019
WBBM Newsradio
Chicago, IL
Large Market Television
Excellence in Innovation
[un]warranted
WBBM-TV
Chicago, IL
Excellence in Writing
Edwards' Writing Composite
WBBM-TV
Chicago, IL
Feature Reporting
The Scar Spangled Banner
WGN-TV
Chicago, IL
Hard News
Wiser Than Their Years In Some of the Most Dangerous Ways
WBBM-TV
Chicago, IL
Investigative Reporting
Wrong Raids
WBBM-TV
Chicago, IL
News Documentary
[un]warranted
WBBM-TV
Chicago, IL
Newscast
CBS 2 News At 5
WBBM-TV
Chicago, IL
Small Market Radio
Hard News
Failing Rica: B-N Girl's Death Exposes Holes In State Child Protection System
WGLT Public Radio
Normal, IL
Investigative Reporting
Unit 5 HR Director Faced Harassment Allegations Before Resignation
WGLT Public Radio
Normal, IL
News Series
Educating the Imprisoned
WILL/Illinois Public Media
Urbana, IL
Newscast
606 News
WGLT Public Radio
Normal, IL
Excellence in Sound
Jingle All the Way
Tri States Public Radio
Macomb, IL