Jim DeRogatis has been writing about music for several years, and he's recently become even more famous through his investigative reporting about R Kelly, in addition to being the co-host of Sound Opinions. He talks a lot including his long career, how journalism has changed, his writing, fact-checking, perseverance, reporting, and more. He was interviewed by Margaret Larkin at Columbia College Chicago, where he's a professor.

Find their conversation on the INBA Soundcloud page.

(photo credit Columbia College)