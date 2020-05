Rob Martier reports and anchors news at WLS Radio in Chicago, where he also covers the University of Illinois' Fighting Illini teams. He did news at WGN Radio before he went to WLS. And before working in Chicago, he spent many years in Canada, where he reported and hosted sports shows at Montreal CJAD 800 Radio. He was interviewed by Margaret Larkin at the WLS studios, in the NBC Tower in downtown Chicago (before there was a stay-at-home order in Illinois).

You can hear Margaret's conversation with Rob on the INBA Soundcloud page.