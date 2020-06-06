INBA Podcast - Steve Scott

Steve Scott has been a news anchor in New York for several years at WCBS after working for 13 years at WLS Radio in Chicago. When he lived in Illinois, he was president of the INBA. He talks about what it's like working and living in New York during the coronavirus pandemic, what makes a good story, why writing is important, advice for getting into journalism, and how he finally got his college degree (it only took 40 years). Steve was interviewed by Margaret Larkin.

Hear Margaret's conversation with Steve on the INBA Soundcloud page.

Photo Credit: WCBS