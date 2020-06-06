INBA Podcast - Michele Fiore

Michele Fiore is a reporter at Fox 32 (WFLD-TV) in Chicago and AP award winner, and has spent many years in radio and TV news, including WBBM Newsradio, WMAQ Radio, and CLTV in Chicago, WAND-TV in Springfield, and WTMJ Radio and TV in Milwaukee. She talks about her career, why teamwork matters, what makes a good story, the difference between TV and radio, and more.

Michele was interviewed by phone in her car by Margaret Larkin.

Photo Credit: Michele Fiore/Twitter