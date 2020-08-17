INBA Podcast - Bobby Oler, News Anchor

If you're a sports journalist considering a transition into news, this is an interview you'll want to listen to. Bobby Oler is an evening news anchor at the ABC affiliate in Peoria, Illinois. Oler's background is in news MMJing, sports anchoring and reporting, and even sports radio. Margaret Larkin talks to Oler about why he chose to transition into news, what it takes to get news stories on the air, and what it's like to have tough editorial discussions. Plus, hear Oler's advice to students wanting to get into the business.You can listen to it on our INBA Sound Cloud, click here.