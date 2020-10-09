INBA 2020 Fall Convention

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we've moved our Fall Convention online. It will take place on Saturday September 26. We have a great day of informative sessions planned, and we'll honor our 2020 Illinoisan of the Year, Dr. Ngozi Ezike. Here's our tentative schedule of events.

9:00am: Zoom meeting opens. Connect and say hello to your fellow INBA members!

9:20am: Welcome from INBA President Josh Morgan

9:30am: Illinoisan of the Year - Dr. Ngozi Ezike (presentation by Immediate Past President Laura Trendle-Polus)

10:00am: Reporting on the Science of COVID-19. Make sure you're giving your audience accurate, up-to-date information with necessary context.

11:15am: INBA Business Meeting and Elections.

1:00pm: TBD.

1:30pm: Follow the Money. Pete Quist and Stacy Montemayor from the National Institute on Money in Politics will provide tools and story ideas to help you report on campaign finance.

3:00pm: Being a Journalist in 2020. An open discussion of the challenges and opportunities facing reporters and editors right now.

You can register for this virtual convention right now! First, fill out this registration form from Survey Monkey:

INBA Virtual Fall Convention Registration

If you're already an INBA member, no further action is required. We'll send you the link to the Zoom meeting the week of the convention. We are accepting donations to help defray costs that the organization has incurred this year. You can donate via PayPal right here.

If you're not a member yet, we have a special offer for you. We are offering a reduced membership rate of $25 for professional members and $15 for students. This gets you access to the 2020 Fall Virtual Convention, plus all other benefits of INBA membership. Select the membership that you qualify for (professional or student), and pay the reduced price via PayPal. Join right here.

If you have questions about this virtual convention, contact INBA vice-president Brian Moline at bmoline@illinois.edu. If you have questions about INBA membership, contact Rich Egger at rg-egger@wiu.edu.

We hope to see you online on Saturday September 26!