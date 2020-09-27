INBA Podcast - Gary Wordlaw, VP of news at The Black News Channel

Gary Wordlaw was a speaker at the 2019 INBA Convention, where he talked about the importance of the Black News Channel. He has worked all over the country in TV news and talks about how he got into the business as a teenager; being the first African American hired at a Chattanooga TV station; how his family, God, and the community helped him get through challenges; important stories for the African American community; why he is glad and proud to be part of the Black News Channel; the South, telling deeper stories, staying objective, and a lot more. He was interviewed in his Tallahassee, Florida office by Margaret Larkin (who was in Chicago) via Zoom.Listen to the podcast by clicking here.