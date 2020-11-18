INBA Podcast - "There's something addicting about radio" a conversation with Jim Moran

Jim Moran is a long-time INBA member who has worked in Chicago, the suburbs, and Wisconsin as a radio news and traffic reporter and anchor at various stations including WLS Radio, WBBM, Star 105, and WGN. He talks about why he loves doing news, writing, asking the right questions, and a lot more. In addition to doing fill-in news reporting and anchoring in Chicagoland, he is the Community Information Coordinator for the City of North Chicago, and is co-chair of the PR Council of Lake County. Jim, who was in the northern suburbs, was interviewed by Margaret Larkin, who was downtown, via Zoom. You can listen to the interview by clicking here.