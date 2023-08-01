お気に入りの × グラフペーパー FUTUR コモリ freshservice jacket テーラードジャケット

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
ご覧頂きまして、ありがとうございます。
こちらの商品は19aw Graphpaper × FUTUR CANONICO Jacketです。
状態は新品です。
サイズは希少の1です。
※着丈76cm、身幅60cm、肩幅47cm、袖丈59cm
色はグレーです。
定価は約75000円です。
シルエットはオーバーサイズです。
WOOL 100%
パリ発のストリートブランド FUTURと、Graphpaperのカプセルコレクションより、共地のパンツ。素材にはイタリアの老舗ファブリックブランドCANONICO（カノニコ）のウールフランネルを採用。上品な光沢に加え、軽さと柔らかな手触りを併せ持つ生地は、保温性にも優れ真冬でも暖かさ抜群。フレンチブランドとの協業におけるこうした変化球的なアプローチにこそ、ディレクターである南貴之の卓越した編集センスが伺える。
フロントラインはクラシックな3ボタン段返りのボックスシルエット。
内側にはFUTURのディレクターであり、PALACEのルックブックを手掛けるなどフォトグラファーとしても活躍するFelix Schaper（フェリックス・シャーパー）のフォトプリントを大胆にあしらい、細部にまで抜かりのない仕上がりに。

ご覧頂きまして、ありがとうございます。こちらの商品は19aw Graphpaper × FUTUR CANONICO Jacketです。状態は新品です。サイズは希少の1です。※着丈76cm、身幅60cm、肩幅47cm、袖丈59cm色はグレーです。定価は約75000円です。シルエットはオーバーサイズです。WOOL 100%パリ発のストリートブランド FUTURと、Graphpaperのカプセルコレクションより、共地のパンツ。素材にはイタリアの老舗ファブリックブランドCANONICO（カノニコ）のウールフランネルを採用。上品な光沢に加え、軽さと柔らかな手触りを併せ持つ生地は、保温性にも優れ真冬でも暖かさ抜群。フレンチブランドとの協業におけるこうした変化球的なアプローチにこそ、ディレクターである南貴之の卓越した編集センスが伺える。フロントラインはクラシックな3ボタン段返りのボックスシルエット。内側にはFUTURのディレクターであり、PALACEのルックブックを手掛けるなどフォトグラファーとしても活躍するFelix Schaper（フェリックス・シャーパー）のフォトプリントを大胆にあしらい、細部にまで抜かりのない仕上がりに。

