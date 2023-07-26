最安挑戦！ Furniture Pacific Service 6 CLUB ソファセット

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
買い替えに伴い出品します。
IKEAソファ ソーデルハムン 3人掛けコンパクト
定価161,700円(税込)+送料(14,000円〜)となります。
3年弱使用したのでクッションはやや使用感はありますが、リバーシブル、背面と座面の入れ替えも自在なので使用感のある部分は隠せると思います。
フレームに特に目立った傷はありません。
ファブリックは店舗でしか選べないTS/Mustardというイタリア製のコットン83%、ヴィスコース17%、マスタード色のワッフル地のものとなります。
以下メーカーHPから転載です。
1人暮らしの部屋に最適な小ぶりのソファです。
ボックス構造のフレームに、ファブリックとビニールレザーのリバーシブルクッションを6つ組み合わせてあります。
表裏を入れ替える事で、違う雰囲気を楽しむことができます。
また、ビニールレザーは小さなお子様のいる方やペットを飼われている方に最適です。
来客時だけ、ファブリック面を使用するなどの使い方もできます。
コンパクトなサイズですが、アームがないためゆったりと横になる事もできます。
Size：W1550 D710 H630 SH350
Material：vinyl leather / fabric combination 、oak（ナラ）
仕上げ：染色ラッカー仕上
カラー···ブラウン
サイズ···2～2.5人掛け（100～170cm）
機能···クッション付
テイスト···インダストリアル、ポップ・カジュアル、ミッドセンチュリー、レトロ・ミッドセンチュリー

Pacific Furniture Service CLUB 6

商品の情報

商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

¥93,500 ¥49,555

(税込) 送料込み
5
5
商品の情報

www.inba.netメルカリ安心への取り組み お金は事務局に支払われ、評価後に振り込まれます

