【ラッピング不可】 intel Core i5-10400 10世代 PCパーツ

|商品の状態
|目立った傷や汚れなし
|商品の状態
|目立った傷や汚れなし
25分钟前
fabd78
1744
英特尔(Intel) i5-10400 10代酷睿处理器6核12线程单核睿频至高可达4.3
Intel Core i5-10400 10th Generation 6-Core 12-Thread 2.9 GHz (4.3 GHz Turbo) Socket LGA1200 Locked Desktop Processor BX8070110400 - Best Buy
Intel Core i5-10400 - Core i5 10th Gen Comet Lake 6-Core 2.9 GHz LGA 1200 65W Intel UHD Graphics 630 Desktop Processor - BX8070110400
Intel Core i5-10400 - Core i5 10th Gen Comet Lake 6-Core 2.9 GHz LGA 1200 65W Intel UHD Graphics 630 Desktop Processor - BX8070110400
Intel Core i5-10400 - Review 2021 - PCMag UK
Core i5-10400 and Core i3-10100 – the Intel 10th Generation Review
十代之力量降臨——Core™ i5-10400性能初探- Autobuy購物中心