【ラッピング不可】 intel Core i5-10400 10世代 PCパーツ

Core i5-10400 BOX　
BX8070110400
新品を購入し、1年ほど使用しておりました。
(付属のリテールクーラーは未使用品です。)
取り外すまでは特に問題なく作動しておりました。
グリスは拭き取っておりますが多少の汚れはあります。
あくまでも中古品のため、動作の保証はできません。
気になる方はご遠慮ください。

Core i5-10400 BOX　BX8070110400新品を購入し、1年ほど使用しておりました。(付属のリテールクーラーは未使用品です。)取り外すまでは特に問題なく作動しておりました。グリスは拭き取っておりますが多少の汚れはあります。あくまでも中古品のため、動作の保証はできません。気になる方はご遠慮ください。

