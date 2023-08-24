お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
2022年レディースファッション福袋 THE NORTH FACE 　DRYBENT ファッション雑貨

商品の情報

商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

【商品説明】THENORTHFACE　DRYBENT size　XXL商品はドライベントですので防水性、防風性、通気性と機能性も高く生地の風合いや高級感は『素晴らしい』の一言です。シェルは最高レベルの透湿性と通気性を持つ防水膜DryVent採用。着用した瞬間から感じる快適さはDryVentの最大の特徴です。水蒸気はスムーズに通過させながら水は一切通さない。雨にも強く、レインウェアーとしても最適です。普段使いからレジャー・アウトドアまで幅広くお使いいただけます。⚠️ジップアップ部分の動作良好【注意事項】・商品画像はお使いのモニター設定　部屋の照明等で実際の色味と異なる場合があります　あくまで素人保管です　状態は画像を参考にして下さい・こちらの商品は中古品です。理解できる方のご購入をお願いします。☆海外製のため、縫製の甘さや輸送時に付いたシワなどがある場合があります。海外製品にご理解いただける方のみご検討ください。＃リアルマッコイズ 　＃バズリクソンズ＃ワークパンツ＃デッドストック　＃USA#アメリカ製　＃ヴィンテージ＃アメリカンラグシー　＃フェローズ#SUPREME　#VETMENTS#VALENCIAGA　#ストリートファッション＃ミリタリー　＃ナイジェル ケーボン＃東洋エンタープライズ　#シュガーケーン＃スティーブマックイーン　＃レッドウィング ＃ホワイツ＃オープニングセレモニー ＃アイビーファッション＃ラルフローレン　#RRL＃ブルックスブラザーズ　＃マルジェラ#APC　＃ANATOMICA　#AURAREE＃US　＃アルファインダストリーズ＃Patagonia # northface #PRIMALOFT #THERMOLITE#THENORTHFACE

商品の情報

商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

2022年レディースファッション福袋 THE NORTH FACE 　DRYBENT ファッション雑貨

33分钟前

2022年レディースファッション福袋 THE NORTH FACE 　DRYBENT ファッション雑貨

¥12,555 ¥10,672

(税込) 送料込み
5
10
商品の情報

www.inba.netメルカリ安心への取り組み お金は事務局に支払われ、評価後に振り込まれます

出品者

52185fe5c

 1870

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (10)

52185fe5c
2022年レディースファッション福袋 THE NORTH FACE 　DRYBENT ファッション雑貨 2022年レディースファッション福袋 THE NORTH FACE 　DRYBENT ファッション雑貨

The North Face Mens DryVent Waterproof Full Zip Hooded Jacket - Black

The North Face Mens DryVent Waterproof Full Zip Hooded Jacket - Black


The North Face Men's Venture 2 Dryvent Waterproof Hooded Rain Shell Jacket at Amazon Men’s Clothing store

The North Face Men's Venture 2 Dryvent Waterproof Hooded Rain Shell Jacket at Amazon Men’s Clothing store


NF0A3LH4 - North Face DryVent Rain Jacket

NF0A3LH4 - North Face DryVent Rain Jacket


NF0A2VD3 M VENTURE 2 RAIN JACKET NORTH FACE – 310 Rosemont

NF0A2VD3 M VENTURE 2 RAIN JACKET NORTH FACE – 310 Rosemont


Mens The North Face Stinson NF0A2SXN Dryvent Full Zip Rain Jacket Size M

Mens The North Face Stinson NF0A2SXN Dryvent Full Zip Rain Jacket Size M


The North Face NF0A3LH4 Mens Black DryVent Waterproof Full Zip

The North Face NF0A3LH4 Mens Black DryVent Waterproof Full Zip


THE NORTH FACE Men's Venture 2 Dryvent Waterproof Hooded Rain

THE NORTH FACE Men's Venture 2 Dryvent Waterproof Hooded Rain

