訳あり商品 seeall knit 22aw ニット/セーター

商品の説明

extraover highneck sweater
ブラウン系の色味です。
フリーサイズで性別、体格問わず着用いただけるアイテムです。
オーバーシルエットに仕上げたハイネックニット。素材には、YAK 100％を使用。ヤクは、モンゴルの高野で生息、飼育されております。ここ数年でようやく安定供給されたヤク。カシミアよりも希少性が高いと言われております。そのせいからか数年前までは、カシミアの1/3くらいでしたが、近年においては変わらなくらいになってきております。原毛は、カシミアよりも太いのですが、その分毛玉になりずらくまた、柔らかさやふんわり感が有り保湿性、保温性の高さ等、メリットの多い糸となっております。また、原毛のまま無染色糸を使用したナチュラルな色味も魅力です。通常では貴重なゆえに高額になってしましますが、5万円アンダーとリアルなプライス設定となっております。着丈はやや短めにし、袖はやや長めに設定し指ぬきが付いているおりデザイン性も高い男女問わず着用頂けるアイテムです。

42分钟前

