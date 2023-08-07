お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
流行に Vertx Gamut 2.0 バックパック リュック/バックパック

商品の説明

■ブランド名：VERTX
■商品名：GAMUT 2.0
ブラック
■重量：1.99 kg
■容量：25リットル
■購入時期：2023年5月中旬
■定価：ヤフーショッピング価格59.337円
■試着のみの使用で外出や仕事では使用しておりません。もっと大きいバックパック必要ため出品致します。
特徴
ループ裏地とクイックアクセスプルタブ付きのミッションレディキャリープラットフォーム。
メインコンパートメントのモジュラーパッド入りノートパソコンスリーブは、サイズと位置を調整し、機密ギア用のプリントプルーフ保護鞘として適応します。
ジッパー付きのサイドコンパートメントは身体に向かって開き、セキュリティを向上させ、アドミンギアの整理を可能にします。合計2つのジッパー付きメッシュポケットと7つのドロップインポケットが付いています。
デュアルホースパススルーポートに対応するハイドレーションブラダー。
15インチまでのノートパソコンに対応。
ホットプルタブを引っ張って、ノートパソコンや敏感なギアスリーブとしても使える調節可能なプリントプルーフ鞘で目立たなく持ち運べたギアにアクセスできます。 Gamut Backpack のフロントフラップは外部スリングとして構成でき、ノートパソコンが専用のスリーブに寄り添いながら大きなアイテムを持ち運べます。 内部および外部スロットとポケットがたくさんあり、必要な時にギアを安全に保ち、整理された状態に保てます。

商品の情報

ブランドヴァーテックスアンドコー
商品の状態未使用に近い

